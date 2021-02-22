Pillar (PLR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $257,051.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $257,051.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.