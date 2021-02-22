PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Trading Down 2.3%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48. 14,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 471,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.