Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading Down 6.6%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $33.56. 867,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 938,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

