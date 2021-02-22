Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,193 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 1.2% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swedbank owned approximately 1.00% of Pinterest worth $416,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,674,089 shares of company stock valued at $119,794,091.

PINS stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,494. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

