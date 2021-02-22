Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $80.44 and last traded at $80.99. 10,103,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,421,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Specifically, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,674,089 shares of company stock valued at $119,794,091 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

