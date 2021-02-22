Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $144.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 32499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.91.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

