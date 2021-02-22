Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

NYSE DVN opened at $20.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 556,077 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.