Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $2,975,000.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

