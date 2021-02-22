Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of FND opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,089.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

