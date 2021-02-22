Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $45.39 on Monday. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

