Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

