Piper Sandler Weighs in on IBEX Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IBEX in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a PE ratio of 26.96.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

