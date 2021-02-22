Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07).

OYST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $23.05 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 341,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 43,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

