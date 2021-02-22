Pirate Chain Trading 75.5% Higher This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and approximately $437,579.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00264182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

