PirateCash Price Tops $0.0925 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.38 million and $9,558.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

