Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 72.8% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $211,210.71 and approximately $464.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,263.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.42 or 0.03286331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00381878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.85 or 0.01156226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00394931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00412115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00266526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00025339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

