PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0263

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,443.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.37 or 0.01154177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00396648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

