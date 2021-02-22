Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,616.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Pizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $3,616.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 120.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 118.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

