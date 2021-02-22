Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $78.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.