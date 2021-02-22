Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.