Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Tops $291,859.87

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 32% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $291,859.87 and $68,984.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.03 or 0.00727130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00061252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037982 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

