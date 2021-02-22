Playtika (PLTK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):

2/10/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. 1,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,144. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

