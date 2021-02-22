Playtika (PLTK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK):
- 2/10/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Playtika is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. 1,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,144. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.
In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
