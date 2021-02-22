Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Acquires 167,091 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) insider Daniel Foggo purchased 167,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$185,638.10 ($132,598.64).

Plenti Group Company Profile

Plenti Group Limited engages in the consumer lending and investment business in Australia and New Zealand. It provides automotive loans; unsecured loans for the purchase and installation of residential renewable energy equipment, such as solar panels and home batteries; and personal loans for a range of purposes, including debt consolidation, home improvement, legal expenses, travel, medical expenses, and other purposes.

