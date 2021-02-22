Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 13%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price fell 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.01 and last traded at $48.60. 34,334,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 47,215,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

