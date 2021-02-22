Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,122,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. 559,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,499. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

