Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Down 5.5%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.82. 562,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 983,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at $39,552,613.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

