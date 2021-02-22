Pmeer (PMEER) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00488464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00068390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00087785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00060563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00535115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00073201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

