POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.97 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, POA has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $1.71 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,850,063 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
