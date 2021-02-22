Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $326.99 or 0.00598565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.00500428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00068114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00087957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.00513566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00073021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028340 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

