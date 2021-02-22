PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 328.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 823.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.00376728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.54 or 1.00766883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00039009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00136355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,146,620,774 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

