Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

POAHY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

