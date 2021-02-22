Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Portland General Electric worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 680,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.88 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

