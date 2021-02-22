Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Down 22.9%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares were down 22.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 644,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 506,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

