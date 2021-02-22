PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Tops $53.32 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One PowerPool token can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00005548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $53.32 million and $6.41 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00476139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00085600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00534221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,375,139 tokens. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

