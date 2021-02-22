Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 5.9% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $533.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

