Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $7.81 on Monday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

