Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 over the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

