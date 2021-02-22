Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
