Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 8.8%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 3,858,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,964,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

