Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.67.

PBH stock opened at C$103.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 51.38. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$108.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.93.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

