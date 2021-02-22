PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Hits $3.99 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $5,047.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00040490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020669 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

