Primalbase Token (PBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $275,543.84 and approximately $75.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Primalbase Token token can now be bought for $220.44 or 0.00404888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00068579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00088349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00538059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00072965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Primalbase Token Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

Buying and Selling Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

