Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $32.01 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

