Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.33

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 13316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
