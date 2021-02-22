Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.33

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 13316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

