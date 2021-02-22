Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.36% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $271,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

ELS stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.