Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 355.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Cable One worth $246,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 472.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 76.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759 shares of company stock worth $1,499,978. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $2,037.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,055.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,955.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

