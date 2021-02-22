Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,819,777 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Altria Group worth $265,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.