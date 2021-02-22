Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $271.78 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Broadcom worth $271,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

