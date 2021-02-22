Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of S&P Global worth $370,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.76. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

