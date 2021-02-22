Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,792 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $260,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

