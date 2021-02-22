Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 117,056 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,765,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.97% of Terreno Realty worth $278,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.